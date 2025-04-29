LG polls: Lagos APC sets up electoral c’ttee

APC flags

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — AHEAD of the local government elections in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, created an electoral committee, as anchormen for smooth coordination of affairs towards achieving a resounding success for the party’s candidates.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, has scheduled elections for Chairmanship and 376 Councillors in the legislative arm of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, for July 10, 2025.

Lagos APC Spokesman, Oluseye Oladejo, who announced this said that a former National Legal Adviser of the party, Mr Babatunde Ogala, has been appointed as the chairman of the Electoral Committee and Mr Babarinde Nurudeen as the Secretary.

Oladejo said: “The committee is empowered to oversee all the activities and processes leading to the conduct of the elections into the grassroots positions.

“The party has considered the immense experience of the gentlemen in making the appointment. We do not doubt that they will deliver on the important assignments.”