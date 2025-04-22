JUSUN suspends five months strike in Benue

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Benue state branch, has suspended its five-month strike in the state and directed workers to resume work immediately.

The union embarked on the indefinite action following disagreements with the state government over the welfare of its members.

Announcing the suspension of the action Tuesday in a letter addressed to all

‎Chief Registrars, Directors, Deputy Chief Registrars, Asst. Chief Registrars, all staff of the Benue State Judiciary, the Chairman of Benue JUSUN, Aba Terlumun

Explained that the suspension followed the directive from the headquarters of the Union.

Part of the statement read, “The Executive Council of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Benue State branch, as directed by National Headquarters, write to notify you that the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the state branch of the union on December 6, 2024, has been suspended.

‎

‎”The suspension became necessary following a positive response of the Benue State Government towards our demands.

‎

‎”In regards to the above, the Chairman Comr. Aba Terlumun directed all staff of Benue State Judiciary to cease any further escalation of the strike action and, as a matter of urgency, resume work tomorrow (Wednesday), April 23, 2025.

‎

‎”Your co-operation during the striking period is highly appreciated.”

Kaduna Govt Revokes Sale of Houses Within Legacy Schools

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government, in line with its commitment to human capital development and to ensure a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning in schools, has revoked all previous sales of institutional houses and land allocations within Alhuda-huda College, Zaria, Queen Amina College, Kaduna and Government Commercial College, Zaria, for overriding public interest and for the common good.

In a statement signed by Dr AbdulKadir Mu’azu Meyere, Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, the revocation was approved last year, and the revocation order has been conveyed to all allottees. Steps are being taken to refund amounts paid in respect of the sold houses as directed by the Governor of Kaduna State.

“As one of the key pillars of His Excellency’s Human Capital Development, Senator Uba Sani noted that effective learning can best take place in a conducive atmosphere without distractions and sundry interferences.”

“The Governor has always argued that education is not just a leveller but also a ladder for upward mobility which can transform lives and improve livelihoods.”

“To secure the future of our children, the Governor has been expanding access to education in the last two years, by bridging the infrastructural deficit at both primary and secondary schools across Kaduna State.”

“In fact, one of the first decisions that His Excellency took upon assuming office was the slashing of the school fees of Kaduna State-own tertiary institutions on August 21, 2023,” the statement added.

“Apart from tertiary institutions, the Senator Uba Sani administration has also improved access by building new primary and secondary schools as well as blocks of classrooms since he became Governor of Kaduna State.”

“Indeed, the Senator Uba Sani administration has built over 2,336 new classrooms, renovated more than 707 others and provided 3,704 and 30,742 furniture, for teachers and pupils respectively.

Similarly, Kaduna State Government, has sunk 51 boreholes, provided 918 cubicle toilets for both pupils’ and teachers’ use in all the Local Governments to make learning more conducive,” the government said.

