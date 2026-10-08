ASUSS rejects NUT strike, directs FCT teachers to work

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, has rejected the indefinite strike declared by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Wing, directing secondary school teachers and education officers to report to work and continue their normal duties.

The directive followed an emergency meeting of the ASUSS State Executive Council (SEC) to review the NUT’s decision to withdraw services across the territory.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ASUSS described the strike as premature, warning that it could disrupt academic activities and negatively affect students.

The union urged its members to disregard the stay-at-home directive, stressing that the academic future of students should not be sacrificed over an industrial dispute.

ASUSS also addressed the issues raised by the NUT, including vacancies, promotion and the redeployment of directors in education agencies.

On vacancies, the union said the requirement remained part of the Public Service Rules governing establishment control and financial planning.

It argued that any changes to career structures should be addressed through dialogue and administrative engagement rather than industrial action.

On promotion, ASUSS said the administrative arrangements had already been resolved, explaining that the 2025 promotion exercise would run alongside the 2026 promotion cycle under the FCT Civil Service Commission, in line with circulars issued in September 2026.

The union also maintained that the redeployment of directors in education agencies to classrooms was within the statutory powers of management and intended to ensure administrative efficiency.

ASUSS further alleged that the strike could disrupt the scheduled 2025/2026 promotion examinations for FCT Education Officers.

It therefore directed all eligible education officers to participate in the examinations according to the published timetable.

The union appealed to parents and guardians to send their children to school, assuring them that academic activities would continue.

ASUSS directed principals, vice-principals and education officers to keep secondary schools open, ensure teachers report to their classrooms and maintain normal academic and administrative activities.

It also instructed school authorities to disregard directives from what it described as unauthorised bodies where such instructions could disrupt the academic calendar.

The union urged school administrators to monitor attendance and maintain a safe and conducive learning environment, stressing that students should not bear the consequences of industrial disagreements.

ASUSS called for dialogue among stakeholders, insisting that the interests of students should remain the priority in resolving disputes within the FCT education sector.