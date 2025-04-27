Insecurity: Our homes have become theatres of horror – Group tells Enugu Govt

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA —-A socio-cultural organization in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State under the umbrella of ‘Nsukka Ezue,’ on Monday, sent a Save Our Souls, SOS, message to the Enugu State Government over what the members described as “alarming deterioration of security situation” in the District.

In a press release signed by the Chairman, and Secretary General, Prof. Damian Opata, and Comrade Vitus Ugwu, respectively, the group stated that the spate of killings, kidnappings, and other violent crimes in the area have turned their homes to theatres of horror, leaving the people vulnerable and traumatized.

The group further commended the initiatives of governments at all levels towards safeguarding lives and property across the country. However, it bemoaned the failure of security agencies to nip the escalating insecurity in the bud, stating that the confidence of the people on security operatives has been eroded.

While urging the people to initiate self-defense measures within the ambit of the law, the group called on governments to review its security architecture in order to hold those responsible for lapses to account.

Part of the statement read “Nsukka Ezue, a foremost socio-cultural organization representing the interests and aspirations of the Nsukka cultural area, wishes to acknowledge the efforts of government at various levels in addressing the various challenges facing our nation, particularly in the area of security.

“We recognize and commend all genuine initiatives of the government both the federal, state and local government councils aimed at safeguarding lives and property across the country.

“However, it is with deep concern and a heavy heart that we draw attention to the alarming deterioration of security within our zone. The spate of killings, kidnappings, and other violent crimes has reached an unbearable level, leaving our people vulnerable, traumatized, and abandoned. The continued laxity and or failure of the security agencies to respond swiftly and decisively to these threats and criminalities have eroded the confidence of our people in the government’s ability to protect them.

“We cannot remain silent while our sons and daughters are cut down in their prime, our farmers are driven away from their farm-lands, and our once peaceful communities are turned into theatres of horror. It is no longer enough to issue empty assurances while innocent lives are lost daily.

“In view of this, and drawing inspiration from the wise counsel of several respected statesmen across the country, Nsukka Ezue fully supports the right of communities to adopt measures of self-defense when the government is no longer able to guarantee their safety. Self-preservation is a fundamental human right, and our people must be empowered to defend their lives, families, and means of livelihood within the ambit of the law.

“We call on our traditional rulers, town unions, youth and women organizations, and all stakeholders to unite and devise lawful strategies to safeguard our communities. We further urge the government to urgently review its security architecture, hold those responsible for the lapses accountable, and restore public trust by protecting citizens without bias or negligence.

“Igbo Nsukka are peace-loving people, resilient, and law-abiding, but we will not fold our arms while our future is threatened. We seek peace, but we are prepared to defend our right to live.”