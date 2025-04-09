Inclusive Tech ecosystem: Why tech industry leaders must integrate people living with disabilities

…New Horizon gives visually impaired Corper lifetime employment

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The light shined brightly on the visions of a young visually impaired youth Corper, Olayinka Akinbiyi, when the Managing Director of New Horizons, Mr Tim Akano bumped into her at the NYSC camp recently.

Akano, a seasoned tech entrepreneur and CEO of the ICT training centre, offered her a lifetime employment, including training her on different ICT skills set.

Although Akano said he didn’t go there for People living with disabilities, he however, was struck with the young lady’s resilience and desire to survive, and immediately, the hunger to create a more inclusive tech ecosystem where physically challenged individuals are given equal opportunities, became more persistent in his mind.

As a tech entrepreneur of several decades, Akano said he was well aware that in Nigeria such class of people faces significant challenges when trying to integrate into the workforce of the tech ecosystem.

Despite their potential and skills, they are often excluded from participating in the tech industry due to various barriers, including physical, social, cultural and digital bottlenecks.

For him, that is the reason more industry stakeholders should prioritise integrating people living with disabilities.

Explaining her ordeal, Olayinka narrated that she lost her sight completely at the age of two to measles and also lost her mother at birth. Despite these challenges, she remained determined and worked hard to complete her education, earning a B.Sc. in Psychology from the University of Benin in 2024.

Moved by her story, Akano announced that his organisation will provide Akinbiyi with essential ICT skills, with plans to transfer her to a visually impaired school in Oshodi, to train the students with the skills she has learnt. The company will not only provide the school with necessary resources but will also pay Olayinka’s salary for the rest of her life.

According to him, “the gesture is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards transforming Nigeria into a more inclusive society where physically challenged individuals are given equal opportunities.”

He also added that physically challenged youths in the country faced different barriers including physical, social and cultural issues which hinder them from participating actively in the tech workspace.

Physical barriers include problems such as inaccessible offices and tech hubs, spotting buildings without ramps, elevators, and accessible restrooms, making it difficult for people with physical disabilities to navigate the space.

Digital barriers include limited assistive technologies such as screen readers, braille displays, and ergonomic furniture, making it difficult for people with disabilities to perform their jobs.

Social and cultural barriers include stigma and discrimination which these people suffer in the workplaces, which can lead to feelings of isolation and exclusion.

Akano said New Horizons, in the past 15 years, has awarded over 20,000 ICT scholarships to students annually, some of which cover 100% of tuition and this initiative has been ongoing.

His Tim Akano Foundation also recently embarked on several projects, including the renovation of Baptist Day School, Oluponna, which was the primary school he attended.

The Foundation also established NYSC+ (PLUS), a scheme designed to mentor selected corps members from the time they arrive at the NYSC camp through their one-year mandatory service. The program assists them in securing quality jobs or gaining university admission for further education after their service year.