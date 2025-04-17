HURIWA condemns assassination attempt on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly condemned the attempted assassination of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as a brazen and alarming attack on democracy.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the pro-democracy and civil rights advocacy group said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at the Senator’s family residence in Obeiba-Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, the Chief Security Officer to the Senator, Mr. Yakubu Ovanja, reported the incident to relevant security authorities. He revealed that at about 1:00 a.m., at least three armed individuals wielding cutlasses and firearms attacked the residence, vandalizing property and shattering windows.

A swift response from security operatives of the Okehi Police Division prevented further escalation. Although no casualties were reported and no arrests have been made so far, preliminary investigations are underway.

Police sources have indicated that the motive behind the attack is still unknown.

Reacting to the development, HURIWA called for a thorough investigation and immediate prosecution of the perpetrators. The group also urged the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure the Senator’s safety, stressing that any harm to her would be a serious threat to national stability.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is one of the most vocal advocates for constitutional democracy and equal opportunities in Nigeria,” the statement read. “Her safety must be guaranteed at all costs. This attack is a threat not only to her life but also to democratic values in the country.”

HURIWA also noted that the Senator had previously alleged threats to her life, and while the organization cannot independently confirm such claims, it urged security agencies to act with urgency and impartiality to prevent any recurrence.

The group called on political stakeholders to embrace peaceful, legal means of resolving disputes and to avoid actions that may destabilize the political climate.

As of press time, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, had not issued a public statement regarding the incident.