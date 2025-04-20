House Party Horror: Two Nollywood actors found dead in Owerri

…Police Launch Investigation, Autopsies Ordered

By Chinonso Alozie | Owerri

Controversy has trailed the mysterious death of two Nollywood actors in Owerri, Imo State, following a house party where they reportedly ate rice and drank wine and Calypso.

The tragic incident occurred last Friday, shortly after the film crew wrapped up a movie shoot and returned to the residence of one of their directors for a celebration.

According to eyewitness accounts, four individuals were involved in the incident. Two were found dead, while the other two were rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state. As of the time of this report, the surviving victims are said to be responding to treatment.

Details of the circumstances leading to the deaths remain unclear. A conflicting account from a man identified as Kaito Karisia has further deepened the mystery. Karisia stated that the host’s account of the incident was “incoherent.”

According to him, the host claimed he left the group in the parlour and went to bed. At around 4:00 a.m., he reportedly woke up to switch over from generator power to electricity supply. Upon entering the parlour, he allegedly found one person dead and the others unconscious. He then raised an alarm.

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the incident. The Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said:

“The command is aware of the unfortunate incident of unnatural death. I can confirm that two people were pronounced dead while two others were hospitalised.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered a full investigation, including an autopsy on the deceased to determine the exact cause of death.

“The results will determine the next line of action on the matter,” Okoye stated.

Meanwhile, sources say some arrests have been made, including members of the film crew and directors, as part of ongoing investigations.

The identities of the deceased actors are yet to be officially disclosed.