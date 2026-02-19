Autopsy rules out food poisoning in death of Nollywood crew members

By Evelyn Usman

Preliminary autopsy results for the two Nollywood production crew members found dead at a production location in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on February 7, 2026, have ruled out food poisoning as the cause of death.

The autopsy, it was gathered, revealed that one of the deceased, Walter Odediran, 36, who was a cinematographer, did not have any food in his stomach, while his childhood friend, Godstime Imeh, a Lighting Director and Chief Officer of GeeTee Light, had only a small amount.

Recall that the lifeless bodies of the duo were discovered inside a Nissan car owned by Imeh, parked within the premises of Evercare Hospital, where a movie was being filmed.

Sources said pathologists, who conducted the autopsy found little or no food in the victims’ stomachs.

“In one case, the stomach was empty, while the other contained only a small amount of food. It was almost as if he hadn’t eaten anything,” a source said.

To determine the exact cause of death, additional tests on blood and tissue samples, as gathered, would be conducted to ascertain whether the victims ingested or inhaled any harmful substances prior to their deaths.

Confirming this, Walter Odediran’s elder brother, Kola Odediran, said the preliminary autopsy results were delivered to the family, yesterday.

He said: “The autopsy itself is complete, and no food was found in my late brother. The results indicate he did not eat anything. But they are going to carry out toxicology and histology tests, which will provide the definitive answers we are looking for.’

The results of these additional tests are expected to take between two and three weeks. Relatives of the deceased, who are awaiting the findings with bated breath, expressed hope that the upcoming tests would shed light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.