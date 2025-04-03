Fresh attacks in Plateau communities claim lives

Communities in Bokko LGA are prone to armed men attacks

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Armed men have again invaded some communities in the Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, killing not less than 10 people, Bokkos stakeholders confirmed.

Although the State Police Command and Operation Safe Haven have yet to react to the development, Farmasum Fuddang, the Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC), Vanguard, said the attacks took place on Wednesday night. They started from Mongor and moved to Daffo, Manguna, Hurti and Tadai communities.

Recall that a similar incident happened six days ago in the Ruwi community where 10 persons were shot dead, and three others got injured while observing a wake-keep ceremony.

Ok, the latest incident, Fuddang said, “There were attacks yesterday and five villages were affected. It started from Mongor, but the attackers were chased out by security forces. They then moved to Daffo and attacked the community, but security swiftly responded and chased them out. After Daffo, they went to Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai villages and launched attacks.

“In just one week, we have lost over 20 community members due to these marauding terrorists. On April 2 alone, they killed over 10 people. All thanks to the Nigerian military and Police for their swift response to distress calls, which helped minimize casualties. We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims of the recent invasions in Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai. We call on emergency agencies such as NEMA, SEMA, and the Nigerian Red Cross to swiftly provide relief to the displaced and injured.”

Vanguard News