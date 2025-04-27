FG’s cotton, textile, and livestock initiatives to boost economy, create jobs

By Efe Onajdae

LAGOS — The National Coordinator of the Nigerian Cotton Cooperative Society, Ms. Ololade Majekodunmi, has expressed confidence that the establishment of the Cotton, Textile, and Garment (CTG) Development Board, along with a comprehensive N90 billion agribusiness and livestock plan by the National Economic Council (NEC), will catalyze Nigeria’s industrial and agricultural revival.

Majekodunmi, who is also the Managing Director of House of Dorcas Integrated Services (HDI), described the initiatives as bold and strategic, aimed at transforming the cotton and agricultural sectors.

She stated, “This dual approval marks a strong commitment by the Federal Government to revitalize Nigeria’s industrial sectors and drive economic diversification under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The CTG Development Board will serve as the central body for Nigeria’s cotton-to-garment value chain, promoting investments, policy coordination, and collaboration among stakeholders to restore the sector’s historical role in job creation and export growth.

Majekodunmi also highlighted the N90 billion agribusiness and livestock plan, which aims to modernize Nigeria’s livestock industry through initiatives such as cattle ranching, feed and fodder development, breed improvement, and water resource management.

The plan includes the transfer of N100 billion in approved funds to the newly established Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to accelerate progress.

“These initiatives represent a transformative moment for Nigeria’s agro-industrial landscape,” she added.

On behalf of the Nigerian Cotton Society, Chief Aneibi Achimugu, and the CTG stakeholders community, Majekodunmi commended the Federal Government for this visionary investment.

She emphasized, “These initiatives provide a practical and impactful approach to rebuilding Nigeria’s economic framework by leveraging agriculture and manufacturing to create jobs, improve food security, and foster sustainable growth.”

The coordinated efforts are expected to stimulate rural development, increase domestic production, and position Nigeria as a competitive force in global textile and livestock markets.