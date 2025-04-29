EFCC detains 30 suspected ‘Yahoo’ school operators, students in Edo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it has commenced investigation of 30 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in a Yahoo training School a.k.a Hustle Kingdom, HK, in Benin City.

The suspects, arrested by officers of 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army at their hideout in Benin City, were on Monday April 28, 2025 handed over to the EFCC for further investigation.

A statement released on X by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday said: “At the time of arrest, the Yahoo School has full trappings of a conventional computer school with desktop computers, work stations and other computer accessories. There was also a compartment stocked with various fetish items.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Corolla car, phones, laptops and Mpeg Audio-layer 3, MP3.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.”