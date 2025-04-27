Delta Defections: Omo-Agege welcomes Oborevwori, Okowa to APC

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

By Bayo Wahab

Following Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged members of the party in Delta State to welcome the defecting members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement he signed and made available to journalists on Sunday, Omo-Agege said the massive defection of the PDP leadership and members in Delta State into the APC “underscores the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in driving growth and development in our country.”

He assured APC members in the state that the ruling party is already addressing issues arising from their defection.

The statement read in part, “The leadership of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) warmly welcomes His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and all leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This historic move underscores the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in driving growth and development in our country.

“In line with outcomes of deliberations with the national leadership of our party, the Progressive Governors Forum and Delta APC stakeholders, I wish to assure all stakeholders that any issues arising from this development are being carefully considered and managed with prudence and foresight in the best interests of our party and our beloved state.

“Let us embrace this development with unity, understanding, and a shared commitment to the progress of Delta State and Nigeria.

“In this renewed spirit of brotherhood in Delta APC, I urge all LGA and Ward Chairmen, their executives, party members, and our teeming supporters to turn out en masse for the welcome reception of our new members into the APC on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Asaba.

“This development reaffirms our commitment to progressive governance, promising a brighter future for our people and a more prosperous, secure, and united Nigeria. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve greatness for Delta State and Nigeria.”

While ascribing the development to the APC’s commitment to progressive governance, Omo-Agege thanked President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and support.

Vanguard News