Defections not progress: Activist warns Deltans against political deceit

By Esther Onyegbula

With the wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South geopolitical zone, social activist Ifeanyi Samson has urged the people of Delta State not to be swayed by such political manoeuvres by major political actors, but rather to focus on how these moves will affect their well-being.

In a press statement, the activist, who hails from Delta State, called on citizens to completely reject any leadership that does not prioritise their interests, reminding them that their choices will determine how they thrive amidst the unfolding political scheming in the country.

Part of his statement reads:

“When leaders make bold political moves, especially one as significant as defecting to the ruling party, the question must be asked: is this truly in the best interest of the people, or in service of personal ambition? It’s easy to speak of love for the people, but true loyalty is proven in moments like this, where choices carry deep consequences.

“For Deltans, this is a time to look beyond the surface and hold leadership accountable. Their support should not be blind or driven by party sentiment, but guided by the real impact such decisions have on their lives, their development, and their future. I hope this move is more than political strategy and that it genuinely serves the people of Delta State.”

He also criticised the prevailing system in Nigeria where governance is often sidelined in favour of political power plays, blaming it for many of the societal challenges the country faces.

“Elsewhere, politics is about service to the people. Nigeria is replete with various problems because politics in the country is more about power-grabbing than governance. This must be discouraged, and the people should act collectively by voting such leaders out of office.”