Corruption: CCB introduces online assets declaration system, seeks public support for reforms

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in combating corruption, stressing that effective reforms require the active involvement of all citizens—not just government agencies.

CCB Chairman, Dr. Abdullah Usman, made this known at a two-day workshop in Lagos on the newly introduced Online Assets Declaration System (OADS). The event was organized in collaboration with the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), with support from the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) program, and was aimed at sensitizing public and civil servants.

Represented by Mr. Edward Koyonda, Head of the Department of Education and Advocacy Services, Usman described corruption as one of the major obstacles to Nigeria’s development.

“As part of efforts to curb corruption, the Bureau is shifting from manual asset declarations to a fully digital platform,” he said. “Corruption erodes public trust, stifles economic growth, and deepens inequality.”

Usman stressed that asset declaration is not just a legal requirement but a moral duty for public officers. He noted that while public officers are obligated to declare their assets, the Bureau is equally obligated to ensure strict compliance with the Code of Conduct.

“Manual systems are prone to inefficiency, lack of transparency, and abuse. The transition to a digital platform is more than an upgrade—it’s a transformative move,” he stated. “Leveraging technology allows us to reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, limit human interference, and create an audit trail that deters misconduct.”

He added that the new system will allow for seamless asset declarations by public officers and real-time monitoring by relevant stakeholders. “This workshop is not just about introducing tools—it’s about building capacity, promoting accountability, and encouraging public participation.”

Urging collective action, Usman called on the media, civil society, and all Nigerians to join the fight against corruption. “Let’s harness the power of technology to protect our nation’s resources and restore public confidence. Together, we can build a legacy of integrity.”

He reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to continue innovating, collaborating, and enforcing compliance without fear or favour.

In his remarks, Executive Director of CSJ, Eze Onyekpere—represented by Martins Uzochukwu Eke—highlighted that the Nigerian Constitution mandates every public officer, from local council workers to the president, to declare their assets and liabilities at specific intervals.

“If properly enforced, we should see no fewer than ten million asset declarations,” he said. “The outdated paper-based system poses huge logistical challenges, including storage, processing, and verification. That’s why the shift to the Online Assets Declaration System is essential.”

He added that the OADS can only be effective if declarants understand how to use it, hence the need for capacity building involving public officers (the supply side), civil society, and the media (the demand side).

“The benefits of the OADS are numerous,” Onyekpere said. “They include improved compliance, streamlined processes, better quality control, enhanced verification, greater interagency collaboration, and increased transparency—all while reducing operational costs.”

Francis Onahor, Senior Programme Manager at Community Life Project, also noted that the workshop marked a significant step toward strengthening accountability within Nigeria’s public service.