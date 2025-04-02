Anambra: Soludo appoints security supervisory committee

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — In a bid to strengthen security across Anambra State, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has inaugurated a state security supervisory committee.

The initiative underscores the governor’s commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and tackling insecurity head-on.

The committee, which includes representatives from government agencies, traditional rulers, and local government leaders, is tasked with overseeing and monitoring the activities of Agunechemba, the newly established security outfit, among other responsibilities.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, emphasized that the collective approach would effectively address security challenges, recognizing that crime and social unrest require a multifaceted solution.

“Governor Soludo’s emphasis on innovative solutions to security challenges is music to the ears of Anambra residents, who have since heaved a sigh of relief,” Opara stated.

He further highlighted that the committee’s role in fostering collaboration between government agencies and communities is crucial to creating a safer environment for all citizens.

The development follows the governor’s recent unveiling of the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025 and the launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, a special security initiative aimed at bolstering the state’s security framework.

“These initiatives demonstrate the governor’s resolve to tackle insecurity head-on and restore peace to the state,” Opara said.

He noted that since the launch of Udo Ga-Achi, the new security forces have made significant progress, yielding the desired results.

“One thing is clear—Governor Soludo is taking the right steps to address the security concerns of Anambra residents. As the state embarks on this new journey, one can’t help but feel optimistic that Anambra will finally become the safest state in Nigeria, free from the scourge of insecurity,” he added.