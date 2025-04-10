Alleged Assassination Plot: Akpabio petitions IG, demands Natasha’s prosecution

File image of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio (left) and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, asking for investigation and prosecution of suspended Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) for accusing him of plotting to assassinate her.

The petition is dated April 3, 2025, and also copied to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

In it, Akpabio described the allegation raised by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as a “heinous lie” and a calculated attempt to malign his reputation, incite unrest, and endanger his life.

In the petition, Akpabio rejected the claims as politically motivated, baseless, and defamatory. He added that the remarks, widely circulated across traditional and social media platforms, were made without any supporting evidence and were intended to incite political instability and manipulate public opinion.

He said: “I categorically state that this allegation is entirely false, unfounded, and politically motivated. It is a calculated act of blackmail and character assassination.”

The President of the Senate emphasized that the gravity of the allegation, coupled with its reach and public traction, demands prompt action by law enforcement agencies.

He called for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s prosecution under laws addressing criminal defamation, incitement, false accusation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Akpabio urged the police to treat the matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, insisting that public figures must be held accountable for statements capable of threatening peace and democratic stability.

Recall that while addressing her supporters during her homecoming on April 1 in Kogi State, Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio of instructing former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Governor Usman Ododo to assassinate her in Kogi State.

She claimed that the act was intended to make it appear that her constituents were responsible for her death.

Vanguard News