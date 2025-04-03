Recall: INEC declares petition against Natasha inadequate

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Thursday said the petition to recall the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has not met the requirements of the constitution.

INEC in a tweet on its ‘X’ handle said; “The petition for the recall of the Senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)”.

Details later…