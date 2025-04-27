Access Bank reacts to viral report of staff who filmed colleagues in restrooms

Access Bank says it is cooperating with law enforcement authorities after sacking a staff member accused of secretly filming colleagues in the bank’s restrooms.

In a statement signed by the bank’s management in response to the incident, Access Bank confirmed that the incident had been escalated to the appropriate authorities and that an investigation is underway.

“We uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and any form of privacy violation,” the statement read.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities and engaging with affected employees to provide all necessary support.”

The bank urged the public to rely on updates shared through its official communication channels, emphasising that the safety, dignity, and well-being of employees and customers remain its highest priority.

The response follows viral social media reports identifying the former employee as Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie, a former quality assurance specialist at Access Bank’s contact centre in Oniru, Lagos.

Ejezie was allegedly caught in the female restroom around 1:30am on Wednesday after secretly recording hundreds of video clips of colleagues.

Although his employment has been terminated, some affected staff have expressed concerns about their chances of obtaining justice.

Access Bank thanked stakeholders for their concern and support as investigations continue.