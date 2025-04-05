5 Asian countries Nigerians can visit without a visa

By Enitan Abdultawab

Visiting several countries across the continents of the world requires a lot of planning, and one of such is the acquisition of a travelling visa.

For majority of countries, a valid visa is needed to process the travel process and dictate how long the stay will be at the destination.

However, there are certain countries in the Asian continent that one does not need a visa to visit.

For Nigerians, there are certain countries in the Asian continent that they can visit without needing a visa.

This article shall take a look at all five of them.

Iran

Situated in the Western Asia, Iran grant a 30-day visa upon arrival. It is a fascinating place for travelers looking for historical and cultural experiences because of its rich past, old architecture, and Persian culture.

Maldives

The Maldives, located in South Asia, offers Nigerians a free entry without a visa. the beautiful country is known for its stunning white-sand beaches, clear blue waters, and luxurious resorts. It has always been a dream destination for people who want to have a swelling time holidaying.

Sri Lanka

While not completely visa-free, Sri Lanka allows Nigerians to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) online before arrival, which is a hassle-free process. The country is loved for its tea plantations, ancient cities, and vibrant culture.

Timor-Leste

Timor-Lester is another country that Nigerians can obtain a visa on arrival for up to 30 days. This Southeast Asian country is famous for its natural beauty, diving spots, and cultural heritage, making it a peaceful getaway.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh offers a mix of bustling cities, cultural landmarks, and riverside beauty. All of these attract travelers interested in South Asian traditions.

Vanguard News