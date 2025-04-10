10 most memorable quotes from Pope Francis

(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Pope Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died on Monday aged 88.

The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital before seeming to recover, leaving the facility on March 23.

His death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance, looking frail, on the balcony at Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Francis, whose real name was Jorge Bergoglio, was the first Jesuit to lead the world’s almost 1.4 billion Catholics and the first from the Americas.

He took over after Benedict XVI became the first pontiff since the Middle Ages to step down — and cut a sharply different figure from the German theologian.

A football-loving former archbishop of Buenos Aires who was often happiest among his flock, Francis sought to forge a more open and compassionate Church.

World leaders praised him for having strongly defended social justice, the rights of migrants and the environment.

Below are 10 notable quotes from his papacy:

— September 2024: “Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants, or be it the one who kills babies,″ Francis said. Neither Republican candidate Donald Trump nor the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, was mentioned by name.

— July 30, 2013: During his first press conference, says “Who am I to judge?” when asked about a purportedly gay priest, signaling a more welcoming approach to LGBTQ+ Catholics.

— May 21, 2018: Tells a gay man “God made you like this and he loves you.”

— Jan. 24, 2023: Declares in an Associated Press interview that “ Being homosexual is not a crime.”

— Jan. 28, 2023: Clarifies his comments to AP which implied that while homosexual activity was not a crime it is a sin in the eyes of the church. “When I said it is a sin, I was simply referring to Catholic moral teaching, which says that every sexual act outside of marriage is a sin.”

— Jan. 19, 2015: Francis, while firmly upholding church teaching banning contraception, said Catholics don’t have to breed “like rabbits” and should instead practice “responsible parenting.”

— Feb. 18, 2016: Flying back to Rome from a pilgrimage that included Mass at the Mexican side of the border with the U.S., Pope Francis, answering a reporter’s question, said a person who advocates building walls is “not Christian.” A spokesperson later insisted the pope was not singling out Donald Trump.

— May 25, 2019: Addressing a Vatican-sponsored conference, the pope said abortion can never be condoned, even when the fetus is gravely sick or likely to die. “Is it licit to throw away a life to resolve a problem?” he asked. “Is it licit to hire a hitman to resolve a problem?”

— May 12, 2023: Blasting couples who have pets instead of children, Francis called for resources to be dedicated to helping couples grow their families, saying it was necessary to “plant the future” with hope.

— February 2024: The pope said in an interview that Ukraine, facing a possible defeat, should have the courage to negotiate an end to the war with Russia. “I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates,” he said.