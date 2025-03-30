Zero Gravity Lagos returns for Season 3

By Ayo Onikoyi

One of Nigeria’s premier cultural events, Zero Gravity Lagos, is set to return for its highly anticipated Third Season, running from March 30th, 2025 to February 15th, 2026.

Curated by nightlife powerhouses DJ CONSEQUENCE and ENIOLA TIZZLE, this iconic experience has become a Sunday staple since 2023 — drawing crowds week after week for two incredible seasons. Held at the stunning Sol Beach, Elegushi, the event runs every Sunday from 3:00 PM Till Late, creating a one-of-a-kind beachside celebration of music, culture, and community.

Expect an eclectic blend of music, live performances, and pure vibes — all led by the legendary DJ CONSEQUENCE. The event also features the Zero Gravity Lagos YouTube Live Mix Series, which has quickly gained global recognition, captivating fans worldwide with its infectious energy.

This season, Zero Gravity Lagos levels up with exclusive partnerships from top-tier brands including Don Julio Tequila, Johnnie Walker, Trace TV, and Ride Ventures, elevating the experience with premium activations, curated experiences, and more.

GOING GLOBAL: ZERO GRAVITY TOUR 2025–2026 🌍

Season 3 goes beyond Lagos, launching the Zero Gravity Nationwide & World Tour — bringing the heat to cities across Nigeria and beyond, including:

IKEJA • SURULERE • ABUJA • IBADAN • NAIROBI • KAMPALA • KIGALI • MANCHESTER • LONDON • BIRMINGHAM • GLASGOW • ABERDEEN • TORONTO • JOHANNESBURG • CAPE TOWN • ACCRA

…and more cities to be announced soon!

With its picture-perfect beachfront setting, stylish ambiance, and a crowd filled with beach lovers, party enthusiasts, influencers, and celebrities — Zero Gravity is the place to be. Whether you’re coming for the music, the vibes, or the people, it promises unforgettable Sundays all year long.

SEASON 3 IS HERE. LAGOS, GET READY TO TURN UP — AND SO WILL EVERY CITY ON THE TOUR.

Follow @zerogravitylagos on all social media platforms for updates, exclusive content, and more.