Without trust, love is meaningless – Olamide Odunlade

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Olamide Odunlade took social media by storm on March 22, 2025, when she celebrated her birthday with the release of some drop-dead gorgeous pictures, which are still a subject of discussion in some quarters. The actress, who revealed she had a swell time on the day, shared with Potpourri her red flags when it comes to relationships.

According to her, love and trust are very important to her and could determine whether the relationship survives or not.

She says, “Trust is very important to me when dating someone. If my partner can’t trust me, I am ending the relationship because infidelity issues can cause damage to one’s health. And it works the other way around for me too. If I can’t trust you, I also walk away. I don’t want to start nursing high blood pressure at a tender age like mine. Love is one thing, trust is another. Without trust, love is meaningless.”

Olamide recounts the story of why she parted ways with her ex, reiterating that choosing acting as a profession has come at a price, often with heartbreaking consequences.

“My ex-fiancé’s mum called me and asked me to choose between her son and my career, and I chose my career because I believe in myself and my craft. I chose acting because I have had a passion for it right from childhood, and I have always played the lead role in any drama we did back then. I love acting a lot; it is my life,” she asserts.

Olamide Odunlade says she is attracted to men who have a suave dress sense, adding that cute men who dress neatly could have a number to her heart.

While she admits that love is a beautiful thing, she says she is not ignorant of the power of money to make things happen, adding that love without money cannot work for her.

Olamide has featured in countless movies but has produced a handful, including *Mojere, Omo Mala, Kosedurowo*, and *The First Tornado*.