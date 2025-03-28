Why I rejected N7bn record deal in 1995 – Gospel singer Panam Percy Paul

Popular gospel singer Panam Percy Paul has revealed that he turned down a multimillion-pound record deal in 1995 due to his unwavering Christian beliefs.

In a recent conversation with Nigerian pastor Emmanuel Iren, Paul recounted being offered a lucrative three-year contract worth £24 million—an amount equivalent to approximately N7 billion at the time.

However, the singer explained that the deal came with a condition that directly clashed with his faith.

According to him, the record label requested that he reduce the number of times he mentioned the name “Jesus” in his songs.

Panam Percy Paul said he turned down the multimillion-pound record deal due to his Christian beliefs.

Recalling the moment, he said: “1995, I was at the peak of ministry, and success in the industry, I was offered 24 million pounds for a three-year contract. 1995, 24 million pounds was equivalent to 7 billion naira. The catch was ‘can you reduce the number of times you call the name Jesus in your songs?’. And there is more where this came from. and one of them said to me, ‘you actually don’t need to mention the name Jesus. You can call him other names like Righteous One, Greatest Lover.’ I was shocked, so I told them, you can keep the money, while I keep the name.”

The gospel icon also expressed concern over the shift in Christian music, lamenting how the industry now dictates trends rather than allowing gospel ministers to lead with their faith.

“Today, the extreme is that music ministry has now become music industry. Where the industry now dictates to the ministers what to do, how to sing and when to sing. For example, it was the marketers in Alaba that encouraged the musicians to add tongues to their songs.”

Vanguard News