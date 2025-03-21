Why FG hasn’t started direct allocation to LGAs – ALGON

…Links Nigeria’s Insecurity to Weak Local Government System

…Says Direct Allocation Will Eradicate Poverty

…Commends Tinubu’s Emergency Rule in Rivers

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA: The Federal Government has yet to commence direct allocation to Local Government Areas (LGAs) due to ongoing procedural processes, according to Hon. Odunayo Alegbere, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

Alegbere disclosed that LGAs have been instructed to open accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to facilitate the implementation of direct allocation. While the process is still underway, he commended the Federal Government for its efforts, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling on financial autonomy for local governments.

He assured that direct allocation would help eliminate poverty at the grassroots by granting local governments greater control over their finances and projects.

Alegbere acknowledged that while the journey towards full financial autonomy is not yet complete, steady progress is being made. He also criticized the current system where state governments conduct local government elections, arguing that it often results in selections rather than genuine democratic processes. However, he assured that ongoing constitutional amendments by the National Assembly would soon address this issue.

“We are happy with the president, and though we have not yet reached our goal, we are making steady progress,” he stated.

The ALGON chairman emphasized that direct allocation to LGAs would help eradicate extreme poverty at the grassroots level.

“If you look at the grassroots level, the level of abject poverty is alarming. But with this new arrangement, we are confident that we will eradicate and stamp out poverty,” he said.

Alegbere also advocated for removing the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) from the constitution and replacing it with a national body to oversee local government elections, ensuring a fairer process.

Alegbere linked Nigeria’s growing insecurity to the failure of the local government system. He argued that restoring local governments’ autonomy and involving traditional institutions in governance would significantly enhance security efforts.

“Unless and until we revisit the older system, addressing insecurity will remain a challenge,” he stressed.

He urged the government to integrate traditional rulers into the local government framework to strengthen grassroots security.

On the crisis in Rivers State, Alegbere commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in the state, stating that the intervention helped prevent a potential civil war.

Alegbere also addressed the claim of a fractional group to the ALGON Secretary-General position, warning that any such claimants are impostors. He reaffirmed that ALGON has a clear leadership structure and dismissed any disputes over its leadership.

He expressed optimism that the Federal Government would continue implementing the Supreme Court’s ruling and strengthening local government administration.

“We are the umbrella body of the 774 local governments in Nigeria, and we will continue to support the president in ensuring that the local government system functions effectively,” he concluded.