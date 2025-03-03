UK, Nigeria strengthen trade ties on national quality policy

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Federal Government and United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade relations and economic growth through the implementation of Nigeria’s National Quality Policy, NNQP, under the Standards Partnership Programme, SPP, Phase II.

The SPP Phase II, which was officially launched in June 2024, with support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, FCDO, during the African Organisation for Standards, ARSO, General Assembly in Abuja, is designed for both countries to eliminate technical trade barriers, improve regulatory compliance and promote export competitiveness.

Implemented by the British Standards Institution, BSI, in partnership with Nigeria’s National Quality Council, NQC, under the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the SPP programme is designed to deliver a robust quality infrastructure, focussed on improving standardisation, accreditation, conformity assessment, inspection, testing, and metrology services to boost UK/Nigeria’s export capacity, attract investment, and enhance trade efficiency that is aligned with global standards.

At the Nigeria National Quality Policy (NNQP) Matrix Implementation Training-of-Trainers Workshop which held last week in Lagos and Abuja, stakeholders from both the public and private sectors convened to discuss capacity building for quality compliance and the role of metrology in ensuring accurate measurement, calibration and certification of goods.

Delivering his keynote address in Abuja at the week-long workshop on “The Sustainable Provision of Metrology Services in Nigeria”, the SGF, Senator George Akume, emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring quality-driven economic growth.

He said: “A strong National Quality Infrastructure is essential for Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda. Improving our standards, metrology, and accreditation systems can boost non-oil exports, create jobs, and strengthen the naira. This partnership with the UK is a major step forward in achieving these goals”.

Echoing the same sentiment, Osita Aboloma, Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Quality Council (NQC), welcomed the initiative, emphasising that stakeholder collaboration is crucial in achieving Nigeria’s quality and trade goals.

“An effective quality infrastructure will not only support the federal government’s economic agenda but also enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian products and services in global markets.”

The importance of data-driven quality policy implementation was highlighted, emphasising the role of metrology, accreditation, conformity assessments, inspections and testing in ensuring that Nigerian exports meet international standards, reducing rejections and improving market access.

Dr Simeon Umukoro, Trade Market Access Lead of the UK Department for Business and Trade, reiterated the UK’s unwavering support for Nigeria’s economic diversification and trade enhancement efforts in line with the UK and Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP).

“The UK and Nigeria remain strategic partners in trade and investment. By improving Nigeria’s national quality infrastructure, we are unlocking new opportunities to drive innovation, competitiveness, and economic growth for both nations,” Umukoro said.