Udenu LG legislative leader, Nnamdi Odoh, impeached in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

The Leader of the Udenu Local Government Legislative Council, of Enugu State, Hon. Dr. Nnamdi Odoh, has been impeached by his fellow councillors.

Odoh, who represented Amalla Ward, was removed from office over unspecified controversies.

Following his impeachment, Patrick Ugwu has been elected and sworn in as the new Leader of the Udenu Legislative Council, signaling a major shift in the council’s leadership.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Hon. Odoh’s impeachment remain unclear at this time.