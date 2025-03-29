Tinubu at 73: I’m proud of my association with you — Buhari

President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

By Henry Oduah

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed pride in his relationship with President Bola Tinubu, emphasising Tinubu’s significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari extended his congratulations to Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, acknowledging his successor’s impact on the nation’s history.

According to Buhari, the country’s political record would be incomplete without recognising Tinubu’s contributions. He also highlighted Tinubu’s efforts in shaping the All Progressives Congress (APC), which paved the way for Buhari’s two-term presidency.

“No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without bringing into mention, and a recognition of the varied and numerous roles of President Tinubu as an entrepreneur, a party stalwart, a staunch activist, party organiser, party builder, a reliable ally and a serial winner of democratic elections. I am truly proud of my association with the Asiwaju,” Buhari stated.

Reflecting on APC’s leadership, Buhari maintained that the party’s vision remains intact under Tinubu’s administration.

“When Nigerians handed the baton of leadership to the APC in 2015, it was a mandate to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria where the poor get opportunities for a better future and I am glad that the vision is not lost. It was a victory of all those who wish the country’s good,” he added.

Buhari handed power to Tinubu on May 29, 2023, after serving two terms since 2015.