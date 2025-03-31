Saka ready for Arsenal return after three months injury layoff

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that winger Bukayo Saka is fit again and ready to return to action after a three-month layoff due to a hamstring injury.

The winger had surgery on a hamstring problem suffered last December and would likely feature in Arsenal’s next Premier League game against Fulham at Emirates Stadium.

“Bukayo Saka is ready to go,” said Arteta.

“All the careful things are already done. Now it’s about putting him on the grass at the right moment but he’s pushing because he really wants to. We have respected the timeline and we have done everything.

“Bukayo is a massive weapon that we have. We know the impact he has in the team and how important his role and contribution is to our success.”

Saka has scored nine goals and contributed 10 assists in 24 games in all competitions for Arsenal this season and an imminent return is surely a good one to bolster The Gunners’ attack.

Meanwhile, defender Riccardo Calafiori faces a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury sustained on international duty for Italy against Germany on 20 March.

“It could have been much worse,” said Arteta. “Hopefully it’s going to be a matter of weeks, but we have to see how the injury evolves.”

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool with nine games remaining.