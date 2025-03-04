Rivers crisis: I’m not scared of anything — Fubara

By Daniel Abia & Davies Iheamnachor

PORT Harcourt — Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said yesterday he is not scared of the outcome of the political crisis in the state.

The governor’s declaration came even as Martin Amaewhule-led State House of Assembly, smarting from last weekend’s Supreme Court judgement, gave him 48 hours to present the 2025 budget to the lawmakers,

Fubara, who spoke during the inauguration of the residential quarters for Government House staff in Port Harcourt said the worst thing that can happen to him is to leave the position of governor.

He said anytime his administration wanted to achieve stability, an obstacle always arose to bring the state to ground zero.

While commending the people for supporting his administration, amid the political crisis in the state, the governor said: “No matter how we have been fooled in this state, it has got to the point where the people of the state have decided to take their destinies in their hands.

“In as much as I don’t subscribe to violence, when the time comes for us to make a decision, I will lead the course for that decision.

“I’m not scared of anything; the worst that can happen is for me to leave office. Am I leaving the earth? Will it stop me from existing? I’m not bothered about that. The right thing must be done and said when the opportunity is given to us.

“I assure you that I will lead you with honour, I will lead you with respect, and I will lead you with integrity, knowing that when I leave here, I will have questions to answer if I am called upon 20-30 years from today.

‘’I want to be proud to defend my position. So, I thank you and assure you that I will not disappoint you.”

Bu before addressing the crowd, Fubara had opened his speech with a passage from the Holy Bible, Philippians 3:18-19, emphasizing faith and resilience in the face of challenges.

“For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ, whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things. Despite everything, victory is sure,” he declared.

House issues 48-hour deadline on budget

Meanwhile, the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly yesterday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to present the 2025 budget before the House without further delay.

Recall that Fubara had on January 2, signed the state’s N1.1 trillion 2025 budget into law, after presenting it to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led state assembly.

However, after Friday’s Supreme Court verdict, in which the Supreme Court ordered Amaewhule and 26 others to resume sitting as legitimate members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, the House asked Fubara to legally present the budget to them.

At the 130 legislative day of the Second Session of the Tenth (10) Assembly, the House, among others, deliberated on judgements of the Supreme Court in suits number SC/CV/1174/2024 and SC/CV/1105/2024 delivered on February 28, 2025 and resolved as follows:

“That pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court in Suit no.: SC/CV/1174/2024 for the stoppage of statutory federal allocations to Rivers State Government and halting of spending from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers State, pending the passage of an Appropriation Bill, you are requested to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the House in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

‘’That the House expects you to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill within 48 hours. That since the Supreme Court in the judgement delivered in Suit no.: SC/cv/1105/2024 nullified the purported Rivers State Local Government elections of October 5, 2024, for non-compliance with the Electoral Act, among other reasons, the House would soon commence the process of amending the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018 and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law No. 2 of 2018 so they can be in tandem with the Electoral Act and pave way for the commencement of plans for fresh local government elections in the state.”

The House in a letter to the governor, also drew his attention to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended; the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2023 as well as the judgement of the Supreme Court in Suit No: Sc/CV/343/2024 that prohibits the administration of local governments by heads of local government administrations, HLGAs, or any other persons other than democratically elected officials.

The letter to the governor, signed by Martins Amaewhule, noted that the House will proceed on a 12- week recess from Friday, March 7, 2025, but noted that standing committees will be expected to continue statutory functions.

“Please be informed that our resolutions are geared towards a quick fix to the current financial quagmire occasioned by the absence of an Appropriation Law for Rivers State.

‘’We do not want Rivers State people to suffer. We, therefore, urge you to act fast and do the needful in the best interest of the good people of Rivers State,” the letter read.

Rivers LGA chair pulls out of office, hands over to HLGA

Also yesterday, the chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Mr. Ezebunwo Ichemati, handed over all council property to the Head of Local Government Administration. Comrade Ichemati, who noted that though their tenure was short lived but filled with beautiful moments, said:

“Earlier this morning (yesterday), I officially handed over administration of Port Harcourt City Local Government to the head of Local Government Administration, HLGA, Comrade Clifford Paul, in line with the directive of Governor Siminialayi Fubara during his Sunday state broadcast, based on the Supreme Court judgment on local government administration.

“As a people, we believe that government is a continuum and governance at the third tier of government continues with the HLGA and other principal officers piloting the affairs of the local government.

“Though our stay was short, I believe it was marked by beautiful moments and a changed narrative, a departure from what local government administration used to be before our emergence, touching lives and bringing in fresh air to local government administration.

“The reality is that we would not have been able to accomplish so much in such a short time without the positive work environment fostered by the governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

“My colleagues and I fulfilled our campaign promises to our constituents. Our gratitude is immeasurable and we are thankful for the chance to serve.

“To the people of Port Harcourt city, your guidance and support made governing a smoother process. We will always remember your contributions to our successes.”

Recall that over the past two years, the state has been enmeshed in political crisis, following the rift between Governor Fubara and his immediate predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, which divided the State House of Assembly into two factions.