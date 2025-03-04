Rights of women, children, PWDs central to sustainable societies – EU

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The European Union,EU,has stated that the rights of women, children, and Persons with Disabilities,PWDs, are central to sustainable societies, as no society can develop- economically, politically, or socially, when half of its population is marginalised.

It noted that while women represent more than half of Nigeria’s population, achieving lasting solutions to issues around women’s empowerment can only be achieved if women are at the decision making table.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, who disclosed this during the second annual conference of Commissioners of State Ministries of Women Affairs, in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day, further stated that, for Nigeria, being the largest democracy in Africa, women’s inclusion is crucial to the progress of women on the continent and beyond.

He said, “As we begin the International Women’s Month, it is important that we continue to reflect on ways to advance improved protection, access to justice, and representation of women and vulnerable groups at all levels.

“It is no secret that societal barriers place women and vulnerable groups at increased risk of violence, poverty, poorer health outcomes, marginalisation in their communities, and fewer educational and employment opportunities. Such outcomes are not inevitable however, and this is the reason why we have to be deliberate about inclusion.

“This is even more so at the sub-national level, where the government is intended to be closer to the needs and aspirations of the local population and its most disadvantaged citizens.”

Amb. Mignot, while explaining that the humanity of a society is, to a large extent, measured by the way and manner it treats its women and vulnerable groups, called on the government at the federal and state levels to provide adequate and sustained funding to champion interest in this regard.

He further said, “We, therefore, hope that the ongoing constitution reform process presents an opportunity to adopt an inclusive legal framework that promotes equal participation of all Nigerians regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, and disability status.

“People with disabilities are being left behind in development. Inclusion is affirmed in the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, but we know that many interventions are still failing to include people with disabilities. Disability inclusion involves creating opportunities for everyone, ensuring a more inclusive society that fully respects the rights and dignity of all.

“Children’s rights are human rights. Every child should enjoy the same rights and be able to live free of discrimination of any kind. This is a social, moral, and human imperative on which children depend on. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child which Nigeria has ratified, should guide action in this area. The Convention recognises the right of all children to have the best possible start in life, and to develop to their full potential.”

Assuring the government of the EU’s commitment to supporting the rights of women, children, and PWDs, Amb. Mignot added, “On our own part, gender equality and women’s rights are a top priority of the EU. This is true internally and regarding the EU’s approach to international cooperation. To achieve this, the EU launched its third Gender Action Plan on 25 November 2020.

“The Gender Action Plan aims to help establish a gender-equal world, where women and girls enjoy their human rights in full, and fairer societies, in which everyone has the space to thrive with no one left behind. This means women’s meaningful participation across all sectors, including in political and public life, technology, and entrepreneurship.

“As Nigeria’s partners, we stand ready and committed to continually support key stakeholders’ efforts to enhance the integrity and dignity of women, children, and persons with disability across the country.”

In her remarks, Minister for Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, noted that the conference underscores the government’s dedication to advancing the rights, wellbeing, and empowerment of women, children, and PWDs across Nigeria.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by her Senior Special Advisor on Technical Matters, Princess Jummai Idonije, said, “This gathering not only symbolises our unwavering commitment to inclusive governance, but also serves as a vital platform to align our efforts in accelerating progress towards gender equality and social inclusion at all levels.

“This year’s conference holds special significance as it coincides with the national commemoration of International Women’s Day, under the theme ‘accelerate action.’ It is a moment for deep reflection, renewed commitment, and bold action. The theme challenges us to critically evaluate the effectiveness of our policies and governance structures, ensuring that our collective interventions yield tangible and measurable impact, particularly at the sub-national level.”

Head of Programme for EU-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme, Danladi Plang, disclosed that one of the core objectives of the conference is to promote increased access to justice for vulnerable persons across the country. “I want to thank the EU for its support for ensuring the rights of women, children, and PWDs. The investment of the EU in this sector will not be in vain. With the support of the EU, we have worked to do a number of things including Child Protection law, Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law, and law that prohibits discrimination of PWDs.

“Ministries, especially the Commissioners of Women Affairs, serve as catalysts for change and pollination of the implementation of policies in states. They are also influencers in the government cabinets in ensuring that policies are adopted that will ensure the rights of women, children, and PWDs.

“For the states that are yet to pass laws that are critical to ensuring the rights of women, children, and PWDs, they need to go back to ensure that these laws are passed. Also, we need to influence state governors to ensure that whatever is agreed here is implemented.”

Project Manager, RoLAC Programme, Oluwatoyosi Giwa, added, “This conference provides an opportunity for stakeholders to take another look at the issues that affect vulnerable citizens at the state level, and decide on actionable steps and measures that will have direct impact and benefits for the vulnerable citizens.”