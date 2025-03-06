Police confirm release of 3 kidnapped JOSTUM students

The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the release of three kidnapped students of Joseph Sarwuam Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM).

This was contained in a statement by the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene, made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday.

The three female students abducted on the institution’s campus on Feb. 26 were released after five days in the custody of their abductors.

Anene said that the students, who were abducted on the school’s campus on Feb. 26, were released on March 3 at about 9:00p.m.

The police spokesman said that the students were currently receiving medical attention at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

“On 26th February at about 9:00p.m., information was received from J. S. Tarka University, Makurdi, that three students were kidnapped within the school premises by unknown persons.

“Swiftly a team of police officers were deployed to the scene for investigation.

“During investigation, it was gathered that three female students were held hostage by their kidnappers.

“On March 3, following continuous trail of the kidnappers, the victims were released at about 9:34p.m.

and are currently receiving medical attention at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi,” he stated

Anene said that investigation was still ongoing in the case.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Steve Yabanet, as commending all officers involved in the operation, particularly the IGP Intelligence Response Team from Abuja, for working assiduously to ensure release of the students.

Yabanet assured that the police would do everything in its power to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.