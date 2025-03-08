Plastic surgery: Smaller breasts in high demand, as internal bras gain popularity

By Sola Ogundipe

According to data from RealSelf, an online resource for people exploring cosmetic treatments and providers, in its quarterly Real Talk Report, smaller or downsized breasts and internal bras, which is a specialized breast lift surgery, are common patient requests.

It was noted that patients want a natural look, including enhanced support and comfort, lower implant complication rates, and perkier, more naturally shaped breasts that look proportionate to their frame, especially if they’re focused on fitness.

From findings, smaller breasts have always been a big request – among women seeking breast augmentation surgery even as the desire to downsize is a reflection of celebrity trends. Patients are opting for an internal bra, because of its ability to provide enhanced support and improve the long-term stability of the implants.

The internal bra, typically made of surgical mesh or similar materials, helps to prevent implants from dropping or shifting over time, offering a more secure and natural shape.

The added support can reduce the risk of complications such as implant displacement or bottoming out, ensuring the breasts maintain their position and contour.

The internal bra can also provide a firmer, more youthful look and feel. It is a material placed to support breast tissue or an implant that’s secured along the ribs and is sometimes done during a reduction.

It also doesn’t necessitate future adjustments or surgeries, which has made it a more popular option for women who don’t want to go under the knife again in the future.

Some patients are opting to downsize their current breast implants, especially if their larger implants are causing back and neck pain or skin stretching. It’s not just about breast augmentation surgery with a smaller cup size.

There’s also a popular alternative that’s non-surgical and promises minimal to no downtime that’s all the rage with influencers in New York City.

New York City’s Cleavage Clinic offers a ‘natural approach to achieve larger and lifted breasts’ using procedures including PRP, PRF, EZ Gel, Morpheus8, and Sculptra

The Cleavage Clinic offers a natural approach to achieve larger and lifted breasts using procedures including PRP, PRF, EZ Gel, Morpheus8, and Sculptra.

These procedures enhance or lift client’s breasts in three sessions for a fraction of the cost of invasive surgery.

The clinic recently opened and is the first and only non-surgical breast enhancement medical facility, which has proven wildly popular with influencers who take their followers behind-the-scenes.

The microneedling procedures provide a subtle lift but still allows women to keep their smaller, perky breasts.