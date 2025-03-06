APC NWC receives former Delta PDP lawmaker, Ossai, pledges to sink former party

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Dr Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Tuesday formally welcomed a former federal lawmaker in Delta state, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai.

Ossai, who thrice represented the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State from 2011 to 2023, had recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

The former lawmaker was received by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basira on behalf of the NWC.

Speaking with journalists after the reception, Ossai said the end has come for the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Delta state.

Ossai also dismissed reports of divisions within the ranks of his new party, the APC.

He said; “There is no division in Delta state APC. People are just talking imaginary divisions. I am in the same senatorial zone with Ned Nwoko. There are bound to be caucuses in every organization and caucuses encourage the robustness of that organization.

“I have left PDP. It is l behind me now. I am for Nigerians not for parties. Like I said, I am for Asiwaju. He is my role model. He is doing well and I have come to assist him and APC is the party he is using. I will do everything humanly possible to suppress the PDP. I wouldn’t want PDP to come back”.