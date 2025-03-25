Obi Cubana to set up tricycle plant in Ebonyi

Obi Cubana

Renowned entrepreneur, Dr Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as “Obi Cubana”, has announced plans to inaugurate a tricycle assembly plant in Ebonyi.

Iyiegbu, Chairman of Cubana Group of Companies, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abakaliki while speaking to journalists after a meeting with Gov. Francis Nwifuru.

He said his company aims to expand its business operations in Ebonyi due to factors that have attracted his interest.

“There is a peaceful environment, enhanced security, and improved infrastructure under the Nwifuru-led administration.

“I commend the governor for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, making Ebonyi a preferred investment destination,” he stated.

He expressed confidence that these factors make Ebonyi a viable ground for investment and economic growth.

The planned business expansion in the state will focus on tricycle assembly and sales.

“As renowned businessmen, we cannot continue investing in other states while neglecting Ebonyi.

“One of our major partners is from Ebonyi, and we are committed to supporting the state government’s job creation efforts.

“This will be achieved through industrialisation and agro-business ventures,” he said.

Iyiegbu assured that in the coming months, visible progress would be made on his investment plans in Ebonyi.

“Necessary preparations are underway to commence operations in earnest,” he said. (NAN)