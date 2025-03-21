Liverpool’s Alisson returns early from Brazil duty with suspected concussion

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned early to his club Liverpool after suffering a bang to the head while on international duty, the Brazilian football federation (CBF) announced Friday.

The 32-year-old collided with opposing defender Davinson Sanchez in Brazil’s 2-1 win against Colombia in South American 2026 World Cup qualifying action on Thursday.

Under FIFA’s concussion protocol, Alisson left the field in the 78th minute and must take a break, meaning he will miss out on Brazil’s clash with Argentina.

“Alisson, who suffered a head knock, is fine and has no medical complaints,” a CBF statement read.

“However, he needs to follow FIFA’s concussion protocol…(and) will return to (his) club to continue the recovery process.”

Alisson joins a mounting list of injuries in the Liverpool squad, with defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley already on the treatment table.

Another concern for manager Arne Slot is midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who withdrew from the Netherlands squad on Wednesday with a fitness issue.

Liverpool sit 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are next in action on April 2 when they host local rivals Everton.

