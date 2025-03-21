Home » Sports » Liverpool’s Alisson returns early from Brazil duty with suspected concussion
March 21, 2025

Liverpool’s Alisson returns early from Brazil duty with suspected concussion

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned early to his club Liverpool after suffering a bang to the head while on international duty, the Brazilian football federation (CBF) announced Friday.

The 32-year-old collided with opposing defender Davinson Sanchez in Brazil’s 2-1 win against Colombia in South American 2026 World Cup qualifying action on Thursday.

Under FIFA’s concussion protocol, Alisson left the field in the 78th minute and must take a break, meaning he will miss out on Brazil’s clash with Argentina.

“Alisson, who suffered a head knock, is fine and has no medical complaints,” a CBF statement read.

“However, he needs to follow FIFA’s concussion protocol…(and) will return to (his) club to continue the recovery process.”

Alisson joins a mounting list of injuries in the Liverpool squad, with defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley already on the treatment table.

Another concern for manager Arne Slot is midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who withdrew from the Netherlands squad on Wednesday with a fitness issue.

Liverpool sit 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are next in action on April 2 when they host local rivals Everton.

