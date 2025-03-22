Ifon/Ilobu crisis: Adeleke extends curfew to 24 hours

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the raging communal clash between Ifon and Ilobu communities, the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared a 24-hour curfew in two local government areas of the state.

The communities have been at loggerheads with each other over land disputes which resulted in killings and razing of houses. On Friday, three people were reportedly killed including an ex-councillor. Several people sustained gunshot wounds leading to the displacement of women and children in the area.

Osun State Government, in a statement on Saturday through the Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, said: “Adeleke has approved that the curfew be extended to Erin-Osun town. The curfew time is now 24 hours daily.”

“Governor directs all security agencies such as the Military, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp NSCDC, Immigration, NDLEA, and Amotekun among others to extend its security surveillance to the community.

“All the security agencies are to ensure strict compliance to the curfew, which is now 24 hours daily until peace is restored. The imposed curfew was necessary to forestall escalation of the crisis and breakdown of law and order due to the communal clashes in the communities.”

Similarly, in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke assured the people of Ilobu and Ifon communities that speedy conflict resolution steps are being taken to restore peace even as he directed the emergency services agency to activate its operations

The governor said his administration has re-strategised on resolving the conflict with multiple peacebuilding options which are being unveiled and implemented.

“I assure the people of Ilobu and Ifon that I am committed to securing their lives and properties. I have updated the presidency of development in the state. We are on top of the situation,” the governor said.

“Meanwhile, we seek to bring to the attention of the public that old videos of communal conflicts in some parts of Osun state are being circulated by opposition elements to spread false pictures of insecurity in Osun state.

“While the ongoing conflict is regrettable and while all hands are on deck to stop the violence, we inform the public to take note of the activities of fake news merchants who are digging up old videos to discredit the state government.

“The videos being circulated of violence in other towns and villages in Osun are fake news and should be disregarded by the members of the public.”