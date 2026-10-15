WHO boosts preparedness for Ebola-related virus in 3 countries

Ebola

By Chioma Obinna

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has intensified preparedness for Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) in Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan following outbreaks in the Democratic l of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, as well as the confirmation of an imported case in Nairobi, Kenya.

Although no case has been confirmed in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, the organisation said conflict, displacement and overstretched health systems in several countries could undermine efforts to detect and contain a potential outbreak.

Bundibugyo virus disease is a severe illness caused by the Bundibugyo virus, which belongs to the same virus family as Ebola viruses.

WHO identified Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan as priority countries following a regional risk assessment, deploying multidisciplinary teams between July and September 2026 to assess their readiness and identify gaps in surveillance, laboratory capacity, infection prevention and control, case management and emergency coordination.

The organisation is working with national authorities to address the gaps through technical assistance, training, medical supplies and simulation exercises.

In Somalia, preparedness efforts have been stepped up following the confirmation of the imported case in neighbouring Kenya.

WHO said federal and subnational preparedness plans had been developed, a multisectoral task force established, and screening and cross-border information-sharing strengthened.

Isolation facilities have also been designated and assessed in Mogadishu, Garowe and Hargeisa.

More than 150 health workers have received training in disease surveillance, case management, specimen collection, infection prevention and control, and water, sanitation and hygiene.

A simulation exercise involving more than 70 participants tested emergency coordination, cross-border collaboration and case notification procedures, with the findings used to develop a corrective action plan.

WHO has also provided diagnostic kits, case-management supplies and $200,000 from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies.

However, further support is required to equip isolation centres, strengthen laboratory capacity and provide additional personal protective equipment.

In Sudan, preparedness efforts are continuing despite conflict, displacement and severe access constraints.

Following a WHO readiness mission, a national preparedness assessment was completed across all states, surveillance coverage expanded and emergency coordination mechanisms activated.

Fifty frontline health workers have been trained in Khartoum, while WHO has supplied laboratory kits, technical assistance and risk communication materials.

The organisation identified laboratory testing, frontline response capacity, infection prevention and control, and community engagement as priority areas requiring further support.

In Djibouti, WHO supported a national preparedness assessment and a review of response plans, including readiness at major points of entry.

Health workers have received training in case detection, screening, triage, isolation, referral, waste management and infection prevention and control.

A simulation exercise helped identify gaps requiring further action, while experts deployed through the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network supported surveillance activities.

WHO said efforts were continuing to strengthen laboratory capacity, early detection and emergency response arrangements.

At the regional level, the organisation has developed preparedness checklists, contingency planning tools and technical guidance, while strengthening coordination between countries in the African and Eastern Mediterranean regions.

Laboratory supplies, traveller guidance and community engagement resources have also been provided to support national preparedness.

Despite the progress, WHO said gaps remained in early detection and laboratory confirmation, as well as the availability of protective equipment and emergency response resources.

It warned that conflict, insecurity and restricted access could further complicate preparedness, particularly in countries already facing major humanitarian emergencies.

The organisation said it would continue working with national authorities and partners to strengthen readiness and ensure that suspected cases of Bundibugyo virus disease could be detected, investigated and managed promptly.