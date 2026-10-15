Osimhen’s pregnant girlfriend escapes injury in three-vehicle Istanbul accident

Stefanie Kim Ladewig, the pregnant girlfriend of Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen, has escaped injury after being involved in a three-vehicle road accident in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 26-year-old model was involved in the collision on Tuesday, October 13, while eight months pregnant, according to the Demirören News Agency (DHA).

Ladewig was taken to a private hospital for precautionary medical examinations following the incident. She was reportedly in good condition and was discharged after completing the checks.

Although the crash involved three vehicles, no injuries were reported. However, all three vehicles sustained damage.

The collision occurred at about 3:10 p.m. in the Mithatpasa neighbourhood of Kemerburgaz, within Istanbul’s Eyupsultan district.

According to reports, Ladewig was driving an SUV when she approached a bend and crashed into the rear of a light commercial vehicle driven by a person identified as Paris T.

The impact reportedly caused her to lose control of the SUV, which subsequently collided with another SUV travelling in the opposite direction towards Kemerburgaz.

The incident left all three vehicles damaged, but no casualties were recorded.

Following the crash, Ladewig proceeded to a private hospital in the Maslak area of Istanbul’s Sariyer district for medical assessment, given her advanced stage of pregnancy.

Medical examinations reportedly confirmed that her condition was good, allowing her to leave the hospital after the checks.

Born in Berlin, Germany, Ladewig works as a model and regularly shares fashion and beauty-related content on social media.

She is in a relationship with Osimhen, the 27-year-old Nigerian international who plays for Turkish football club Galatasaray.

Vanguard News