Gunmen kill immigration officer, injure another in Niger 

By Omeiza Ajayi

Unidentified armed men have killed an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS on routine surveillance patrol in the Tunga Taya–Woro axis of Niger State, leaving his colleague seriously injured.

Service Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the Service “regrets to announce a tragic attack on two personnel of its Wawa Control Post in the Tunga Taya–Woro axis of Niger State, which led to the death of one officer and left another seriously injured.”

Akinlabi said the incident occurred on Tuesday, 6th October 2026, at about 11:30 hours, “when two personnel on routine surveillance patrol were violently attacked by unidentified armed men.”

The deceased was Assistant Superintendent of Immigration I (ASI I) I.U. Babangida. The second officer, Inspector A.K. Musa, “sustained serious injuries but managed to escape and is currently receiving medical attention.”

The statement said the fallen officer “has since been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites. The Service honors his sacrifice and unwavering commitment to duty,” it added.

The Service also extended its condolences to the bereaved. It “condoles with the family, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased officer and wishes the injured personnel a speedy recovery, assuring both families of its continued support and assistance during this difficult period.”

On the hunt for the attackers, the Service said it is “working closely with the Niger State Government and relevant security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous act and ensure that they are brought to justice.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains undeterred by this unfortunate incident and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Nation’s Borders.”