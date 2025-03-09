I don’t feel professionalism in Nollywood like before – Bukky Wright

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright has expressed concern over the decline in professionalism within the Nigerian film industry. Speaking as a guest on Rubbin’ Minds, the actress lamented the lack of discipline and commitment she has observed since returning to the industry.

“I don’t feel professionalism in Nollywood like we used to,” she said. “Sometimes, call time is 8:00 AM, and you see people showing up at 10 or 11. And you’re left wondering, ‘What’s going on?’ Well, they are superstars, maybe we were not. That’s not how I was trained.”

Wright, who took a break from acting to focus on raising her children, reflected on the standards that once defined Nollywood. “I remember when we used to have strict discipline on set. But now, I’ve been on a couple of movie sets since I got back, and I find myself waiting for hours for the ‘stars’ to arrive.”

On her hiatus from acting, the actress emphasized the importance of being present in her children’s lives. “There is a time in a woman’s life and in a child’s life when they need you more than ever. My children were abroad, and I had to leave everything to take care of them. I would always advise parents—especially those with kids overseas—not to leave their children in someone else’s care at certain ages. That’s when they start saying, ‘You’re not my mom; you can’t talk to me like that. You’re not my dad.’”