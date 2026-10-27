NCDC dismisses Ebola rumours, says no confirmed case in Nigeria

Dr Jide Idris, Director General, NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has dismissed rumours linking the Ebola outbreak to a possible election postponement, saying Nigeria currently has no confirmed cases.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, disclosed this at a virtual capacity-building workshop for journalists on effective Ebola reporting on Tuesday in Lagos, warning against misinformation that could undermine containment efforts.

Idris said that 54 primary contacts linked to a woman evacuated to Switzerland remained under daily surveillance, in spite of three contacts who developed symptoms last week testing negative for Ebola.

He cautioned that the absence of a confirmed case did not mean Nigeria had been declared Ebola-free, stressing that surveillance and contact tracing must continue until the authorities establish that no further transmission has occurred.

“The fact that we currently have no confirmed case does not mean we should declare Nigeria Ebola-free.

“We must continue surveillance and ensure that all contacts are properly monitored,” he said.

The NCDC boss explained that the woman, whose infection was confirmed on Oct. 20 after she returned to Abuja from Uganda, was evacuated to Switzerland on Oct. 26 alongside her husband at the Swiss Government’s request and expense.

He said the patient had improved clinically before her departure, adding that her evacuation should not be interpreted as a vote of no confidence in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Idris said that most of the 54 contacts were quarantined in Abuja, while a few observed self-quarantine at home, adding that surveillance also involved identifying secondary contacts who might have interacted with them.

“Three contacts developed symptoms and were tested, but all returned negative results.

“However, we cannot stop monitoring them because the results are reassuring,” he said.

The NCDC director-general also confirmed approval of ₦100,000 weekly support for quarantined contacts to ease the financial hardship associated with movement restrictions and encourage cooperation with public health authorities.

He said the intervention followed concerns about the welfare of affected individuals, noting that the agency was engaging the Federal Capital Territory Administration on its responsibilities towards those under quarantine.

Idris urged journalists to verify information through official channels, correct false reports promptly and avoid publishing details that could identify patients or contacts, warning that stigmatisation could harm affected families and healthcare facilities.

He reiterated that Ebola spreads through direct contact with the body fluids of an infected person who is sick, not through the air.

He advised anyone experiencing fever with relevant travel or contact history to call the designated response hotline, 6232, before visiting a healthcare facility.

(NAN)