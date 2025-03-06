Former Sevilla, Man City striker Negredo retires

Negredo

Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

“Thanks, football,” he said in a video posted on social media of him hanging up a pair of boots on a hook.

The former Sevilla, Manchester City and Valencia forward, 39, has been without a club since the end of last season when he helped Real Valladolid earn promotion to La Liga.

Negredo won the Premier League and League Cup with Man City after arriving for the 2013-14 season, before leaving on loan to Valencia.

The striker was part of the Spanish squad which won Euro 2012, playing twice at the tournament.

Negredo also spent time in Turkey with Besiktas, as well as with Middlesbrough in the Premier League, among other teams, netting 290 goals in 755 appearances at club level and 10 for Spain in 21 games.