Five UNIOSUN students killed in fatal auto accident

Management mourns

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Five students of the Osun State University, UNIOSUN, Osogbo have been reportedly killed in a ghastly auto accident on the Ikire-Ibadan express road.

The accident involving a luxurious bus travelling from Ibadan and an 18-passenger bus from Osogbo had a head-on collision resulting in multiple fatalities including the five UNIOSUN students.

It was gathered that five other persons were killed in the unfortunate incident which occurred at Balogun Area of Ikire on Sunday, March 23, 2025

A statement released by the Institution’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, stated that reports from the Nigerian Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), that the accident was caused by the head-on collision of the two buses, leading to a severe impact that claimed the lives of several passengers.

“Our University Management, upon receiving this distressing news, swiftly dispatched a team to the scene to identify and support any of our students involved in the accident.

“Regrettably, we confirm the loss of the following students; Olagbemide Dotun, a 200-level student of Software Engineering, Suleiman Farouq, a 400-level student of Law, Ogundare Pelumi, a 300-level student of Public Health, Ogundare Elijah, a 100-level student of Mechanical Engineering and Olawuyi Mary, a 200-level student of Nursing.

“However, one of our students, Olagbemide Damilola, a 200-level student of Medicine and Surgery, survived the accident and is currently receiving medical attention.

“Osun State University is working closely with the relevant authorities to gather more details on the circumstances surrounding the accident. We are also providing necessary moral and logistical support to the bereaved families, including funeral arrangements for the deceased students.

“This tragic loss has deeply shaken our University community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the deceased. We urge our students, staff, and the entire university community to remain calm and supportive during this difficult time”, he said.