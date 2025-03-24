Eschew impunity in National decisions, Christian Council charges Nigerian leaders

— Urges Judges to Ensure Judgments, Rulings Do Not Promote Confusion or Disorder

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) has urged the nation’s leaders across all levels and arms of government to prioritize the welfare and well-being of Nigerians above all other considerations while avoiding actions that unnecessarily heat up the polity.

The CCN also advised the judiciary, particularly judges, to ensure their judgments and rulings promote clarity and order rather than confusion and disorder.

President of the Council, the Most Rev. Dr. David Onuoha, in a statement issued on Monday, emphasized that during times of economic hardship and growing insecurity, leaders must focus on finding solutions that make life more meaningful and bearable for citizens.

He cautioned that impunity often leads to anarchy, stressing that “those who serve in the temple of justice should, like God the Ultimate Judge who brought order out of chaos, ensure that their rulings do not promote confusion and disorder.”

According to him: “Nigerians look up to the judiciary for pronouncements that will hold everyone accountable and compel adherence to the rule of law, no matter how highly placed.”

Onuoha also reminded lawmakers and those with oversight functions in government that they are representatives of the people, not replacements for them.

“Any action that does not align with the manifest interest of their constituents is a betrayal of trust and a great disservice to future generations of Nigerians,” he added.

Addressing the persistent security challenges across the country, Onuoha urged decisive action to halt the wanton destruction of innocent lives, including those of security personnel.

“These agents of destruction—be they herdsmen, terrorists, or bandits—must be stopped before they stop Nigeria. This can only be achieved in an atmosphere of mutual love, trust, and unity of purpose.”

He further warned that regardless of individual beliefs, all Nigerians would suffer if the situation spirals out of control.

“May we use this period of Lent and Ramadan to seek God’s face in genuine penitence and resolve to truly work toward ‘building a nation where no man is oppressed,’” he concluded.