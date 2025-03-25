ESCET Alumni lauds Mbah’s commitment to education

…Awards Bursaries to Students

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State College of Education Technical (ESCET) Alumni Association has commended Governor Peter Mbah for his dedication to improving education in the state.

The commendation was made by the President of the Association, Mr. Mathew Divine Idoko, at a recent homecoming event held on the college premises.

During the event, where two students were awarded bursaries for one academic session, Idoko expressed strong support for Mbah’s initiatives, stating, “Mbah has done excellently well in raising the standard of education in the state.”

“Governor Peter Mbah is transforming the education system in the state. I truly commend his commitment to raising educational standards. If his efforts in education were measured on a scale, I would give him 100%.

“Particularly in ESCET, he has made significant commitments to the welfare of both students and staff. He has approved the payment of backlog salaries of staff. We, the alumni, commend him for such actions in repositioning education in Enugu State,” he said.

Awarding the students for answering questions correctly, Idoko said the gesture was aimed at encouraging them to take their education seriously and excel academically.

He added that the association aims to increase the number of beneficiaries but, more importantly, to ensure that every student at ESCET is comfortable both academically and otherwise.

“We awarded a bursary scholarship to two indigent students of the college to encourage academic excellence. Last year, we had a ‘homecoming’ program where the outgoing degree students of ESCET invited us.

“During the program, the alumni association deemed it necessary to encourage the students by asking simple questions to test their intellectual ability. Two students—one from the degree program and the other from the NCE program—answered correctly and won a bursary covering one academic year’s school fees, which the alumni association paid.

“The aim was to promote academic excellence among the students. We want to show that past students still visit the college to ensure excellence. We are doing this to encourage students to study hard and take their education seriously,” he said.

While appealing for support from both the government and NGOs, Idoko stated that the Alumni Association is erecting an office in the school to help monitor the relationship between students and management, ensuring academic excellence and student welfare.

He commended the college’s management and staff for maintaining the high academic standards established from the onset.

The National Secretary of the Association, Hyginus Odo, encouraged the students to remain committed to pursuing their goals despite challenges, adding that “there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

He also commended the management and staff of the college, especially those who have distinguished themselves in ensuring academic excellence and student welfare.

Expressing joy, one of the beneficiaries, a third-year student of Igbo Education, Blessing Nnamchi, appreciated the alumni association for their kind gesture. She expressed her surprise, saying, “I was just coming to see what they were doing and planned to leave, but then a question was asked, and I answered it correctly.

“I am very happy for the bursary award from the alumni association. I was surprised that after everything, I was chosen to receive the bursary award. I shouted ‘Wow!’ immediately after receiving the money and realized that I would not need to ask my parents for school fees this session,” she said.