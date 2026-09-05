NFF reforms: A new congress for a new era  

By Douglas Baye-Osagie

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President Bola Tinubu has ordered “comprehensive reforms” for Nigerian football. The directive could not have come at a better time. For years, the Nigeria Football Federation has been stuck in cycles of poor performances, crisis, litigation, and distrust. If we are serious about fixing the house, we must start with the foundation: the NFF Congress.

Good that the National Sports Commission has got the nod from FIFA to set up an Interim Management Committee after the resignation of the Gusau-led board. There is now enough time to set our bed neatly for a proper respite.

This must be the first job of the Interim Management Committee after FIFA’s nod this week.

The Congress is the highest decision-making body of the NFF. It elects the President. It amends the statutes. It approves budgets. In short, whoever controls the Congress controls Nigerian football. That is why reforming its composition is not optional. It is urgent.

The current Congress structure, with 37 FA Chairmen as a voting bloc, has created a culture of “delegate democracy” where loyalty is traded for development. One man, one vote, one state has produced 37 kingmakers and left the real stakeholders of the game as spectators.

As stakeholders prepare their minds ahead of the reforms, here is a concrete proposal for a new NFF Congress that is representative, equitable, and development-focused. It reduces politics and increases expertise.

To ensure legitimacy, the various associations and constituencies shall hold elections to provide representatives at least 60 days to the Congress to pick its representatives. This will guarantee transparency and give all stakeholders time to participate in the process.

FA Chairmen: Reduce from 37 to 6

6 representatives, one each from the 6 geopolitical zones. Football administration should be zonal, not parochial. This preserves the voice of the FAs while removing the bloat that makes elections a bazaar.

Coaches: 6 members

One each from the 6 geopolitical zones. Coaches are the engine room. They discover talent, shape players, and implement philosophy. Yet they have never had real voting power. That must change.

Referees: 6 members

One each from the 6 geopolitical zones. Our referees are abused, underpaid, and ignored. Giving them a seat at the table will promote professionalism and protect the integrity of the game.

Sports Writers: 12 members

Two each from the 6 geopolitical zones. The media holds the mirror to the NFF. They amplify successes and expose failures. A reformed Congress must include those who tell the story of Nigerian football. A lot of sporting decisions globally are determined by the media and the Nigerian situation cannot be different.

Players Union: 12 representatives

Two each from the 6 geopolitical zones. The players are the product. Without them there is no game. They deserve the largest single constituency because they bear the biggest risks — injuries, unpaid wages, and broken careers.

Club Owners/Reps: 6 members

One each from the 6 geopolitical zones. Clubs are the factories of talent. From NPFL to NNL to grassroots. They invest money and time. They must have a direct say in policy, not just pay levies and take orders.

Sponsors: 6 representatives of major sponsors

Football is now a business. Brands keep the lights on. Giving them a vote ensures accountability for how their money is spent and aligns NFF’s priorities with commercial growth.

School Sports: 6 representatives

One each from the 6 geopolitical zones. Our greatest talent pool is in secondary schools and universities. Yet school sports has been abandoned. This guarantees a pipeline from classroom to national team.

Physical Education Teachers & Practitioners: 6 members

One each from the 6 geopolitical zones. They are the first scouts. They teach fundamentals. They are the link between education and elite sport. Their exclusion over the years is why we keep starting from zero. A Masters Degree or Doctorate should be a minimum qualification.

Persons With Disabilities: 6 members

One each from the 6 geopolitical zones. FIFA now runs amputee football, blind football, and other PWD tournaments at the international level. Nigeria cannot be left behind. This inclusion gives PWD football structure, funding, and a voice in decisions that affect them.

Football Academy Owners: 6 members

One each from the 6 geopolitical zones. The academies in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu, and beyond are doing the work of the federation. It is time to bring them in from the cold and make them partners.

Armed Forces & Police: 4 members

One each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Police. These institutions run some of the most disciplined teams in the country. They also provide security at matches. Their inclusion recognizes service and broadens the base.

Total: 82 voting members

This new Congress is not about reducing voices. It is about balancing them. No single group can hijack it. Every zone is represented. Every critical stakeholder has skin in the game. This is how you build consensus instead of conspiracies. And for the first time, Persons with Disabilities have a guaranteed seat.

This must be the first assignment of the Interim Management Committee. FIFA respects member-driven reforms that expand inclusion. This proposal does exactly that, and it aligns with global best practices of stakeholder governance and FIFA’s mandate on football for all. The IMC should draft it, circulate it, and convene an Extraordinary Congress to adopt it within 60 days.

The era of 37 men deciding the fate of 200 million people must end. If President Tinubu’s “comprehensive reforms” are to mean anything, let them start here. A new Congress will produce a new NFF. A new NFF will produce a new Super Eagles, new Falconets, and a new national PWD team. And a new NFF will restore pride to a nation that deserves to win again — on every pitch, and for every Nigerian. The work starts now.

Let’s build a federation that works for coaches, players, fans, persons with disabilities, and the future — not just for elections.