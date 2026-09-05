Emirates rolls out world-first electric seat in Premium Economy cabin

By Dickson Omobola

Emirates has launched the world’s first electrically powered Premium Economy seat, featuring a full-height adjustable privacy screen between every seat.



Debuting on newly received Airbus A350 aircraft, the new seat combines industry-leading innovation with elevated comfort, giving customers greater control over their personal space.



Installed in the Emirates A350 Premium Economy cabin in a spacious 2-3-2 configuration with just 28 seats, the new seat represents the airline’s latest investment in continuously raising the bar for customer experience.



The electric privacy divider extends to the full height of the seat – the first feature of its kind in Premium Economy cabins worldwide. Emirates Premium Economy seats are a comfortable 20” wide, and seat pitch is up to 39” on the A350.

Customers can effortlessly raise or lower the divider using the seat controls and lock it into position, creating a more private and personal environment for relaxing, dining or working throughout the flight.

The new seat marks Emirates’ first fully electrically powered Premium Economy seat, where customers can also adjust their preferred seating position at the touch of a button using the integrated Passenger Control Unit.

Comfort has been further enhanced with the introduction of Emirates’ widely acclaimed U-Dream headrest by Safran Seats. Crafted in leather, the redesigned headrest provides exceptional neck and head support, allowing passengers to adjust the wings into multiple positions for personalised comfort. A manually deployable leather footrest offers additional relaxation and reduces leg fatigue.

Wireless charging is also being introduced to Premium Economy for the first time, allowing customers to conveniently power compatible devices throughout the flight. Every seat also includes USB-C charging and a practical tray table with an integrated phone holder.

Customers can also enjoy Emirates’ award-winning ice inflight entertainment on a 13.3-inch 4K HDR touchscreen, delivering stunning picture quality with ultra-responsive navigation. On newly delivered Airbus A350 aircraft, passengers will also enjoy enhanced aircraft camera views, with new left and right exterior perspectives joining the existing forward and downward cameras.