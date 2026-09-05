Brig. Bangura’s Naija link, by Emeka Obasi

Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ leaving with us a long chain of treachery that keeps staring all in the face. Brigadier John Amadu Bangura lost his life through a death warrant signed by Siaka Stevens, the same man he made Prime Minister of Sierra Leone.

Like Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, Bangura handed over power to a democratically elected government in 1968. The 1967 elections saw Stevens and his All Peoples Congress ( APC) in front. To stop him, Brig. David Lansana ascended the throne through a military coup. In the next 48 hours, Brig. Andrew Juxton – Smith toppled Lansana.

Bangura was posted to the Sierra Leonean embassy in Washington. However, the envoy disappeared to Guinea to team up with Stevens. Supported by their host, Sekou Toure, they trained guerillas.

The exiled duo returned to Freetown in 1968 when Warrant Officer Patrick Conteh and Private Morlai Kamara staged what became the Sergeants Coup. The Non Commissioned Officers handed power to Bangura, a man that was seen as highly professional.

Bangura assumed office and did what most African military dictators would not. He promised to relinquish power to a democratically elected prime minister in about seven days. That was on April 18, 1968. By April 22, Bangura offered leadership to Siaka Stevens.

The new Prime Minister turned his back on the people and became an Absolutist. Bangura wanted to save democracy by moving against Stevens. His coup in 1971 proved abortive and after trial, the officer was condemned to death and hanged inside Pandemba Road Military Prison.

Bangura joined the Army as a private in 1950. Apparently, he was influenced by Meshach Ezihe Obasi who was married to Tity, a member of his family. The Nigerian was part of the Royal West Africa Frontier Force (RWAFF) to World War 2.

His 82 West African Brigade returned to Freetown after service in the Far East. Obasi stayed behind and because he was useful as a Gunsmith ( Armourer), the Royal Sierra Leonean regiment retained him while his mates journeyed back to Lagos by sea.

Bangura excelled as a Private, gaining the attention of his British commanding officers who sent him to Ghana for further training. He then travelled to Nigeria for more exposure. Fortunately, a place was found for him in Britain.

The Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst had turned out less than five Nigerian officers when Bangura was admitted in 1953. Zakari Maimalari, Kur Mohammed and Abogo Largema were commissioned before the Sierra Leonean became a Second Lieutenant in August 1954, with Army number WA/27.

In other words, Bangura left Sandhurst before George Kurubo and Yakubu Pam arrived. David Ejoor, Victor Banjo who followed, only heard of him. Yakubu Gowon, Alexander Madiebo, Arthur Unegbe, Mike Okwechime and Patrick Anwunah who were commissioned in December 1956 saw his photographs.

Obasi remained an NCO while his in – law progressed. Like they say, the young shall grow.

As a Captain, Bangura was part of the United Nations mission to the Congo in 1962. When he returned, the officer was promoted to Major.

However, he did not forget Obasi. While Civil War raged in Nigeria, the Armourer landed in London and proceeded to the Bordon Garrison in Hampshire for specialist training. He had visited his hometown, Dim na Nume, Isu, with his family in the First Republic. The soldier owned the house at 45 Freetown Road.

While in the United Kingdom his cousin, Medo, who left for greener pastures before the Civil War tried to catch a glimpse of him at Bordon Garrison. Somehow, the guards on duty did not understand how a Nigerian could be claiming a Sierra Leonean as kinsman. Entry was refused.

Bangura had plans of sending Obasi to the Mons Officers Cadet School, Aldershot before the tide turned. The death of the former meant the latter could also not be trusted. He was lucky to survive and wisdom guided him to voluntarily retire from Armed Forces of Sierra Leone.

What happened to Bangura sounds like the fate of Lt. Col Abu Taher in Bangladesh. In 1975, he released Maj. Gen. Ziaur Rahman from prison and allowed him to become Head of State. In 1976, Rahman caused Taher to be executed.

It also happened in Ghana. Jerry Rawlings was in gaol awaiting firing squad when Major Boakye Djan led troops free and install him as Head of State. They later fell out Djan fled. He paid dearly for that rift as his younger brother, Kojo, was roped in and executed for treason by Rawlings in 1986.

Nigerian soldiers are always celebrated in Sierra Leone. Gen. Maxwell Khobe became the Chief of Defence Staff. Today, that position is occupied by Gen. Amara Idara Bangura, who graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1993.

Christopher Okoro Cole, was the First President of Sierra Leone, defacto. Gabriel Kpamber, Abu Ahmadu, Felix Mujakperuo and Abdul One Mohammed, all of them commanded ECOMOG forces in Sierra Leone.

Obasi’s last visit to Nigeria was in 1976. His first two children, David and Peter, live in Abuja and Lagos respectively. The man who was known from Kossoh to Fula Town as an Armourer, was a Prince. He died in Freetown. His other children reside there.