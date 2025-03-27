Ebonyi Assembly proposes creation of 12 new LGAs

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI – The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has adopted a referendum for the creation of 12 additional Local Government Areas (LGAs) to bring governance closer to the people and improve service delivery.

This will increase the number of LGAs in the state from 13 to 25, a move aimed at addressing developmental and economic challenges, as well as correcting perceived imbalances in LGA distribution based on landmass and population density.

The decision was unanimously endorsed by lawmakers during plenary at the State Legislative Complex, Nkaliki Road, Abakaliki.

Proposed New LGAs

The proposed LGAs include:

Ikwo South and Ikwo North from Ikwo LGA

Ekumenyi from Abakaliki LGA

Ebyia from Izzi LGA

Ndiagbo from Edda LGA

Ishielu South from Ishielu LGA

Akaeze, Ukaba, and Effium from Ivo, Onicha, and Ohaukwu LGAs

Izzikworo, Amohai, and Imoha from Ezza-South, Ezza-North, and Afikpo LGAs

Once gazetted, the new LGAs are expected to enhance governance, reduce economic hardship, and promote equitable resource distribution across the state.

The motion for adoption was moved by Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Prince Nkemka Okoro-Onuma (Edda West Constituency) and seconded by Hon. Ifeanyi Nwakpu (Ikwo North Constituency).

Meanwhile, during the plenary, a bill for the establishment of the Ebonyi State Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission passed its first reading.