Ebonyi PDP zonal vice chairman, 5,000 supporters defect to ADC

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi Central Zonal Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Kevin Chukwu, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside about 5,000 of his supporters.

The defection ceremony, which took place in his Enyimba Agalegu community, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, attracted party stakeholders, supporters and residents from neighbouring communities, including Ezza and Ishielu areas.

Addressing the gathering, Chukwu announced that his resignation from the PDP was formally tendered on January 8 and submitted to his ward chairman, who acknowledged receipt.

He explained that his decision followed wide consultations with his people and dissatisfaction with the political direction of major political parties.

“Politics is local. You cannot play politics away from your locality,” he said. “The position I occupied was affecting my people, and when I returned home, they made it clear that it was not in their interest.”

Chukwu said his defection to the ADC was influenced by the wishes of his constituents as well as what he described as a growing national political realignment, noting that several prominent politicians had also joined the party in search of a better future for the country.

According to him, Nigerians are increasingly disillusioned with unfulfilled campaign promises and are now seeking a political alternative that emphasises credible leadership and development.

“We are tired of empty promises. We want leaders who will do the right thing and move Nigeria forward,” he said.

He added that he was yet to decide whether he would contest any elective office in the 2027 general elections, stating that his immediate priority was to reorganise his political base and strengthen the ADC in the area.

“The most important thing now is to organise my political life. With the ADC, I believe I can shape my political future, either by contesting or supporting others,” he noted.

Chukwu described the turnout at the event as impressive, claiming that more than 10,000 supporters identified with the defection, many of whom, he said, mobilised themselves without inducement.

He urged Nigerians, particularly his constituents, to embrace what he described as a new political direction by supporting parties they believe can deliver on the nation’s aspirations.

Receiving the defectors, the Ebonyi State Chairman of the ADC, Mrs Jennifer Adibe, expressed excitement over the influx of new members led by Chief Chukwu.

She said the decision to join the ADC followed a review of the party’s manifesto and ideology.

“I am very happy to receive members from the PDP, Labour Party and other parties led by Chief Kevin Chukwu,” Adibe said. “After examining our manifesto, they agreed that this is the right place to be.”

Adibe disclosed that executive members from the defectors’ bloc had also joined the ADC, adding that the party would fully integrate them into its existing structure.

“This is a coalition, and we must work together. We will harmonise interests and ensure everyone is carried along,” she said, noting that the party’s handshake logo symbolises inclusiveness.

She maintained that the ADC-led coalition is different from previous political alliances, stressing that it is driven by leaders committed to the welfare of Nigerians.

The event concluded with the formal presentation of ADC membership cards to the new members.